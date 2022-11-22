Bear Necessities: Velus Jones says he’s ‘special’ with the ball in his hands

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears receiver Velus Jones Jr. has already experienced his fair share of adversity during his rookie season. Specifically when it comes as a returner on special teams, which found him sidelined in Weeks 9 and 10.

But he remained patient, and he saw his return to the field on Sunday, where he proved himself in a big way on special teams. Jones returned Chicago’s opening kickoff 55 yards, showcasing his speed and playmaking ability.

“I have all the confidence in the world in myself,” Jones said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “I’m special with the ball in my hands, and I know that. I never forgot that. No matter what people say.

“I always live by, I don’t have to prove nothing to anybody but myself,” Jones said. “I know who I am. I know how special I was since a kid with the ball in my hands. That hasn’t changed with all the adversity this season, from being a healthy scratch these past two weeks. When your number is called, make a play. That’s in the past. There’s nothing I can do about it. Just keep moving forward.”

Jones got an up close look at one of the best to ever do it in kick returns during Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Former Bear Cordarrelle Patterson returned a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, which gave him the most in NFL history.

Jones expressed interest in wanting to work with Patterson this offseason. Which would make sense, given both played college ball at Tennessee.

“For sure,” Jones said. “We both Vols. He’s a great guy. Like to share knowledge and stuff like that. I definitely told him I need his jersey. That’s priceless. The playmaker he is, the ability, and being so good in the return game with the ball in his hands, that’s what kept him around for a while.”

