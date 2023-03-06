Bear Necessities: Trade talks are heating up for Chicago’s No. 1 pick
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and the storyline that dominated the week involved interest in the Bears’ No. 1 draft pick. According to Ian Rapoport, teams are “scrambling to get up to number one” via a trade with Chicago. He noted those talks should “heat up” over the next couple of weeks, where something could possibly happen ahead of free agency.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of March 6.
Latest Bears news
With free agency just around the corner, we’re taking a look at 10 moves we’d like to see the Bears consider making to improve their roster.
Jalin Hyatt, a former college teammate of Velus Jones Jr., would love the opportunity to play with a “dynamic” Justin Fields in Chicago.
Cody Mauch, one of the draft’s most intriguing prospects, would love to block for someone like Justin Fields.
A backfield featuring Justin Fields and Bijan Robinson? That would be the stuff of nightmares for opposing defenses. Sign Robinson (and us) up!
There are needs across Chicago’s offensive line, but some are more pressing than others. We ranked their biggest needs in the trenches ahead of free agency.
The Bears need to shore up their pass rush this offseason. Could Marcus Davenport be an option in free agency?
Mike Pennel served as a rotational piece on the defensive line. But does he factor into Chicago’s future plans?
Around the NFC North
Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb had surgery to clean up a “persisting issue” with his ankle, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen could be playing elsewhere in 2023, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.
The Lions met with Jamaal Williams’ agent at the NFL combine this week with hopes of signing him to an extension before he hits free agency next week.
Around the NFL
While the Panthers could be a trade partner for the Bears, don’t count them out of the Derek Carr sweepstakes.
Matt Patricia has a shot to land on the Eagles’ coaching staff as the linebackers coach.
The Saints have a backup plan if they miss out on Derek Carr: Jimmy Garoppolo.
While Lamar Jackson and the Ravens remain far off in contract extension talks, teammate Calais Campbell says Jackson still wants to be in Baltimore.