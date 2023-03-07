Bear Necessities: What a trade package could look like for No. 1 pick
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books and free agency around the corner, the Bears remain at the center of conversation in regards to what they’re going to do with the No. 1 pick. The expectation is they’re going to trade down, and general manager Ryan Poles laid out what he’s looking for in exchange for that coveted selection.
Latest Bears news
GM Ryan Poles had enough conversations that lead him to believe that the Bears can get three first-round picks in a trade for No. 1, according to Peter King.
With free agency just around the corner, Brendan Sugrue took a look back at last year’s free agent class.
The Panthers are expected to be “aggressive” when it comes to trading up for a quarterback in the NFL draft, which is great news for the Bears.
Justin Fields’ former Ohio State teammates blasted critics for calling him a running back playing quarterback.
Ahead of free agency, we took a look at all of the available offensive tackles set to hit the open market.
Joe Thomas served as a valuable depth piece at linebacker and special teams contributor. But does he factor into Chicago’s plans for 2023?
Around the NFC North
It sounds like the Packers are “exhausted” with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and are ready to move on from him and forward with Jordan Love.
Vikings wide receiver KJ Osbourne is a hero. He helped pull a man from a burning car Sunday night and carried him to safety.
Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard revealed what Dan Campbell was like in scouting combine interviews.
Around the NFL
The Saints won the Derek Carr sweepstakes, signing him to a four-year deal worth $150 million with $100 million in guarantees.
Keeping with the quarterback news, the Seahawks re-signed Geno Smith to a three-year deal worth $105 million after his impressive 2022 season.
With Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline, the Chiefs are surprisingly not going to use the tag on All-Pro left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., which means he’ll be able to explore the free agent market.
The Raiders officially used the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs, who was set to hit free agency next week.
The Giants have yet to get an extension done with quarterback Daniel Jones, but it sounds like they’ve closed the financial gap, according to Albert Breer.