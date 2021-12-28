Bear Necessities: Thomas Graham Jr. accomplished something impressive in just 2 games

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears sixth-round rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. has spent the majority of the season on the practice squad. But he’s made quite an impression in his first two games of NFL action this season.

Graham has accomplished something in just two games that others haven’t accomplished all season. Graham has four pass breakups this season, which is tied with cornerback Kindle Vildor for the second most. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson leads the Bears with nine.

But the most impressive thing is Graham accomplished the feat — and cut Johnson’s nine pass breakup lead in half — in just two games.

In just two games, Thomas Graham Jr. is already tied for second on the #Bears with 4 PBUs. He also has allowed catches on just 37.5% of passes through his way. If he keeps playing like this, this team has another long-term starting CB alongside Jaylon Johnson. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 27, 2021

Graham has also allowed catches on just 37.5 percent of passes thrown his way, where his only blemish is getting smoked by Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, where Graham had no help.

Heading into the final two games of the 2021 season, Graham has the opportunity to make a case for him to see starting reps opposite Johnson next season.

And, who knows, Chicago might’ve just found their cornerbacks of the future.

