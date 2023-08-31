Bear Necessities: Teven Jenkins lands on IR, will miss at least 4 games

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

Bears general manager Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham met with the media following roster cuts, where Poles announced left guard Teven Jenkins will be placed on injured reserve. He’ll miss at least the first four games of the season.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Aug. 31.

Latest Bears News

Around the NFC North

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire