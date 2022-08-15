Bear Necessities: Teven Jenkins feeling confident following preseason opener

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins made his preseason debut in Saturday’s victory over the Chiefs, where he had a solid outing as the right tackle with the second-team.

Things got off to a rough start for Jenkins, who committed a penalty and was beat by a defender. But he quickly settled in with the reserves, where he reminded everyone that he’s still a young talent with plenty of room for improvement.

“Everything right now is pointing up for me, and I love it,” Jenkins said, via the Sun-Times. “I’m feeling good. And I’m looking forward to [playing against the Seahawks on] Thursday, so I can show out and make sure I can still play this game at a high level.”

It’s been an eventful offseason for Jenkins, who missed seven straight training camp practices with an undisclosed injury and has had to deal with rumors about his maturity and trade reports.

Jenkins was able to appreciate simply going out there and playing football — and being 100% while doing it, something he hasn’t been afforded often in Chicago.

“Just being able to come back out there to the game again and feel my body to be 100% [was great],” Jenkins said.

“I was staring at the scoreboard as time was running out, and I had to bring myself back down to earth because I’m like, ‘I’m still here. I’m still doing this.’ My body’s 100%. Now I just have to trust myself to be able to perform at a high level.”

