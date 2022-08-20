Bear Necessities: TE Cole Kmet looks poised for breakout season

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet made his preseason debut in Thursday’s game against the Seahawks, where we caught a glimpse of the role he’ll play in Luke Getsy’s offense. And from the look of it, Kmet is poised for a breakout season.

The starting offense only played one series, but we caught a glimpse of the blossoming connection between Kmet and quarterback Justin Fields. Fields found Kmet for a 12-yard screen pass on the first play from scrimmage. Later on the drive, Fields faked a handout, rolled out and found Kmet for a 19-yard completion down the middle of the field.

“It builds your confidence,” Kmet said. “All the work you put in through the offseason, the experience I’ve been having these past two years, it continues to grow each game we play. It feels good.”

Given there are questions surrounding Fields’ supporting cast, the Bears are hoping Kmet can be a reliable target in the middle of the field. Kmet has a chance to be an impact player on offense.

“Cole’s a great tight end. He can do pretty much all,” Fields said. “He can block. He’s a great route runner. He has great hands, so he definitely brings another weapon to our offense.”

