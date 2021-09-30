Bear Necessities: Sam Mustipher likened offense’s film session to a trip to the dentist

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Bears offense was a disaster last Sunday against the Browns. As in, they had the worst offensive performance in the last 40 years for this team. And for a franchise like the Bears that’s seen a lot of terrible offenses, that’s saying something.

Chicago mustered just 47 yards of offense in 60 minutes of football, which was not only the worst offensive showing in Matt Nagy’s tenure but also one of the worst in franchise history.

When the Bears gathered to watch the film, it was as brutal as you’d imagine.

“It was like going to the dentist,” center Sam Mustipher said. “No one likes going to the dentist. They just give you honest feedback. We had a lot of cavities on Sunday. That’s something you gotta improve on, gotta fix. Gotta floss everyday.”

Things should get easier against the Lions, a game that couldn’t be more perfectly timed following that embarrassment against the Browns.

As for whether or not we’ll see an actual change on offense, that starts with whether or not Nagy decides to actually give up play calling, something he wouldn’t acknowledge was happening other than it would remain internal.

Given Nagy didn’t flat out say there would be a change in play calling indicates that there likely will be. Although, it won’t be hard to notice who’s calling plays after a couple of series against the Lions on Sunday.

