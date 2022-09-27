Bear Necessities: Roquan Smith sends message with dominant showing vs. Texans

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith had a slow start out of the gate this season, but he reminded everyone why he’s considered one of the best linebackers in the NFL following a dominant outing against the Texans.

Smith totaled 16 tackles, including two for a loss, and a pivotal interception at the end of the game at led to Cairo Santos’ game-winning field goal. It was the kind of performance that sends a message about his value, perhaps to the Bears organization. Not that Smith would say it openly.

“I think it’s a message to myself, just me telling myself all the time what I always tell myself — I’m the best in it,” Smith said, via NBC Sports Chicago.

Smith has been in the spotlight dating back to training camp, where he was deadlocked in contract negotiations that turned ugly. Smith requested a trade and general manager Ryan Poles reiterated his intention to lock him down. But both sides agreed to look ahead to this season.

For Smith, this kind of performance means a little extra given his uncertain future in Chicago.

“So I’m always hungry to get better cause, hey, I’m on a one-year deal essentially,” Smith said. “So I’m just trying to do everything I can to do what I need to do.”

With the Bears offense stalled behind Justin Fields and their passing game, the team needed the defense to step up. And that’s exactly what Smith did with his clutch interception.

“That’s a big time, big time play,” safety Eddie Jackson said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Ro is one of our leaders so I’m not surprised he came up with that play. I thought he was going to score it, so I’m going to get on him for that.”

After Smith picked off Mills, he threw the ball into the Soldier Field stands, which served as a message to his supporters and haters.

“To all my supporters,” Smith said. “I threw it to all of them and saying F.U. to all the ones that don’t.”

