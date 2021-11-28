Bear Necessities: Roquan Smith doing everything he can to get right with hamstring injury

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears have lost some key starters to injury, be it short term or long term, including quarterback Justin Fields, outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and receiver Allen Robinson.

And just when you thought barely beating a winless Detroit Lions team on Thanksgiving couldn’t get worse, the Bears lost linebacker Roquan Smith to a hamstring injury.

Smith joins a list of Bears players who have recently suffered hamstring injuries, including safety Eddie Jackson, who missed two games, and cornerback Duke Shelley, who was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three games.

As for the severity of Smith’s hamstring injury, head coach Matt Nagy isn’t sure. Although he sounded hopeful that Smith would avoid IR.

“The soft tissue, you never know,” Nagy said. “Everyone’s a little bit different. It depends on the magnitude and the level of (pull). Everybody gets them and they’re all probably a little bit different on how many you’ve had in your career, how do you respond to them, all that. He’ll be doing everything he can to get right.”

Losing Smith hurts for several reasons. Not only has Chicago lost their top linebacker and best defensive player, but they’ve lost one of the leaders in the locker room, which makes his loss even worse.

“I think everybody understands and knows how I feel about Roquan and the type of football player he is,” Nagy said. “But I don’t know if people truly understand who he is as a leader of this team. Not just the defense but the team in general. He’s a big part of this thing. His true professionalism, the respect that he has from his teammates, from his coaches, it’s rare. And he’s only been getting better every year and this year is probably his best year.”

The sooner Smith can return, the better. Especially as he’s made his case for All Pro and Pro Bowl.

