Bear Necessities: Roquan Smith didn’t see win over 49ers as an upset

The Chicago Bears mounted a comeback to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 on Sunday to open the Matt Eberflus era on a high note.

Not many gave the Bears a chance to win the game, but that’s exactly what they did. Despite a brutal, scoreless first half, Chicago found new life in the second half as they scored 19 unanswered points to pull out the victory.

Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle was in full effect, where the Bears played smart, disciplined football and won the turnover battle and committed less penalties than the 49ers.

While the victory has been considered an upset — given they were 6.5-point home underdogs — linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t see it that way.

“We didn’t see it as an upset,” Smith said Monday. “We expected to go in there and win.”

The Bears will face another test in Week 2 when they head to Green Bay to face their rival Packers on Sunday Night Football. It’s safe to say absolutely no one is expecting Chicago to pull off what would be a huge upset. But maybe that’s exactly how they like it.

