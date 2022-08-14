Bear Necessities: Rookies steal the show in Chicago’s preseason opener

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. While it’s only preseason, it’s hard not to feel encouraged after the impressive outings by Chicago’s crop of rookies.

Safety Jaquan Brisker showed that his dominant play in practice certainly did translate to live action with a strong showing against the Chiefs. Brisker showcased his physical play and ballhawking ability, where he nearly came away with an interception. While Brisker’s first takeaway eluded him in his debut, there will be plenty more opportunities for him.

Undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn really made the most of his opportunities — and in impactful ways. The Bears have stressed the importance of taking the football away, and he did that on two occasions. Sanborn had an interception and fumble recovery in the second half, which both led to points on offense. Sanborn was also impactful on special teams, where he made some impressive tackles.

There were other notable rookies who shined in their NFL debuts, including left tackle Braxton Jones, who got the start against the Chiefs. He only played a few series, but the left side of the offensive line held up well with him and Cody Whitehair.

Then there’s running back Trestan Ebner, who showcased his playmaking ability both in the run game and passing game. Ebner had six carries for 31 yards (5.2 average) and had one catch for a 12-yard touchdown. Defensive end Dominique Robinson showcased his athleticism and ability to get after the quarterback logging his first NFL sack in his debut.

Not to mention, the Bears were without two of their top rookies in cornerback Kyler Gordon and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who were sidelined due to injuries.

If the performances by Chicago’s rookies is any indication, the future certainly appears bright.

