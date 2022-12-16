Bear Necessities: Rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon ready to make their return vs. Eagles

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears are getting back two young defensive contributors in rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon when the team hosts the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Brisker and Gordon suffered concussions back on Nov. 20, and they’ve missed the last two games, leaving the secondary without two of its top players. But both have been cleared from concussion protocol and are in line to return to the lineup this weekend.

Brisker has been arguably GM Ryan Poles’ best draft selection from the 2022 class, where he’s impressed alongside safety Eddie Jackson, who’s now on injured reserve. For Brisker, he’s eager to face arguably the NFL’s best team (and a strong offense) in the Eagles, which will provide a huge test for this struggling Chicago defense.

“It’s always a great opportunity when a team like this comes into our home turf and we play them,” Brisker said, via ChicagoBears.com. “That’s a great opportunity. That’s why you play the game. Against the great quarterbacks, the great receivers, a 1,000-yard rusher in Miles Sanders, anything like that. It’s always great to be challenged every week. Everybody’s great, everybody’s good in the NFL. It’s always good to have a good challenge. No one’s going to shy away from the Eagles or whoever comes in here or wherever we go.”

Top selection Gordon got off to a rough start during his rookie season, where he was picked on by a number of quarterbacks, most notably Aaron Rodgers. Gordon has since settled into his role, but he still knows he has a long way to go. These final four games will provide an opportunity to finish his rookie year out on a high note.

“Just finishing out the best that I can with my team, putting a good note on the end of the season and really just finishing strong,” Gordon said. “All the goals and everything I’ve been trying to do, building up and all the experience, obviously just trying to go out and make more and more plays as I go on. I just want to play to the best of my ability that I know I can, and that’s what I plan on doing.”

