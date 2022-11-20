Bear Necessities: Rookie Velus Jones working to get back on the field

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

There have been several Bears rookies that have made positive impacts in their first season. But it’s been a rough road for third-round rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr., who hasn’t been able to carve out a role for himself — be it on offense or defense.

Jones has been a healthy scratch in the last two games. The problem is, Chicago’s receiving room is crowded (there are currently seven receivers on the active roster). And Jones’ best bet to see the field would be to prove his value on special teams. The only problem is, he’s struggled returning punts. Namely, he’s had two muffed punts that cost the Bears a chance at victory this season.

For Jones, he’s taking everything in stride, recognizing the ups and downs that come with acclimating to the NFL. And he’s keeping a positive attitude as he looks to get back out on the field.

“Dante [Pettis] gave me some talks before,” Jones said Thursday, via NBC Sports Chicago. “He gave me some examples of his rookie season and what was difficult, giving me some advice being a rookie. You just learning how to become a pro. Your work habits and how you approach every day.

“I definitely feel like it starts off with a positive mentality. That’s why I come in the building, I’m ready to work, be a sponge, learn more and more, and fix the things that need to be fixed. That just shows the coaches that you want to learn and that you’re trying to get better.”

While Mooney is the same age as Jones, he has a few years under his belt in this league and has learned plenty. So he shared his advice for Jones.

“Just keep working,” Mooney said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Don’t think about anything bad or negative. Just be ready. It’s your rookie year, but you honestly just have to be ready at any moment. Anytime you can be called back up and you have to be ready when your number is called. Don’t be down on it. Don’t be down on yourself. Don’t doubt yourself. Because when you can come back up and the ball is in the air and it’s your chance, you got to be able to make the most of it.”

After being inactive for the last two games, Jones could finally see his number called on Sunday against the Falcons. The Bears are without kickoff returner Khalil Herbert, who is on injured reserve with a hip injury. Receiver N’Keal Harry has also been ruled out with an illness. If Jones gets his shot, he knows he needs to take advantage.

“Everything that happens in life, including football, it’s a lesson you can take from everything,” Jones said. “I just look at it as reflecting on what I can do better to help my team. Whether it’s some work habits or stuff that need to change. Just take a lesson from it and let it motivate you.

“It’s really nothing I need to fix. It’s just your work habits. You can get better at every part of your game. Even your strengths, you can get better at that as well. Not just your weaknesses. Just overall, I would say the position I’m in, control what you can control and just keep pushing.”

