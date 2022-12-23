Bear Necessities: Rookie Kyler Gordon felt energized in his return to NFL action

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

It was an ominous start for Bears top draft pick Kyler Gordon, whose “Welcome to the NFL” moment came when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers picked on him back in Week 2.

Then, other teams followed suit. Gordon had his share of adversity from the get-go, but it’s been a gradual progression for the second-round cornerback, who’s shown noticeable improvement throughout the season.

For Gordon, he trusted the process and held his head high through the rough times. But once he got more comfortable in this defense, there was a noticeable change. For Gordon, things finally started to click.

“Coming into this, everyone said you’re going to learn so much and experience this and that and go through rough parts,” Gordon said, via ChicagoBears.com. “In my head, I know what I can be and what I can do, so once I got acclimated and comfortable and understood and got even just a little bit of experience to know where I am and my whereabouts and just be aware of everything, I knew I was gonna be cool and chillin’. Once everything clicked, it was just simple.”

But Gordon another wave of adversity when he suffered a concussion against the Falcons on Nov. 20. He missed the next two games before returning to action against the Eagles on Dec. 18, where he had his best game of the season who’s coming off his best game of the season versus a top-ranked Philly offense. He accounted for two takeaways, including his second career interception and a fumble recovery.

“Just being out for those two, three weeks, I was just itching to play the entire time so just really wanted to touch the football and do something,” Gordon said. “But being able to be out there and make those plays, it’s energizing, it’s fun and exciting and just something I want to keep repeating over and over again.”

