Bear Necessities: Rodney Adams is back…on the practice squad

Following an impressive training camp and even better preseason, under-the-radar wide receiver Rodney Adams made a strong case of a spot on the Bears’ 53-man roster. So when Adams made Chicago’s initial 53-man roster on Tuesday — as the fifth wide receiver — the feel-good story of the summer came to fruition.

Well, that feel-good story lasted just one day as the Bears waived Adams on Wednesday to make room for receiver Nsimba Webster, who the team had claimed off waivers.

The move itself was shocking considering Adams, who no doubt had played his way onto the roster. But with the Bears in need of a punt returner, the Webster move made a ton of sense. Only, at the expense of Adams. And surely the decision to sign veteran Breshad Perriman (which is still in progress) factored in.

When the Bears built their initial 13-player practice squad they left three vacant spots, one of which was being held for Adams, who cleared waivers Wednesday and was signed to the practice squad soon after.

Perhaps we haven’t seen the last of Adams, who could be another focal point of training camp and preseason come next season.

