Bear Necessities: Robert Quinn says Roquan Smith became like a ‘little brother’ to him

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith got emotional when learning that his teammate Robert Quinn had been traded to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick.

It’s a moment that speaks to how beloved Quinn was in Chicago’s locker room. He was voted a team captain this season.

During his first press conference as a member of the Eagles, Quinn spoke about what Smith meant to him. Particularly how close they’ve become over the last three years.

“That’s my guy,” Quinn said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Ro [Roquan] you could say is like a little brother, you know? We became pretty tight as friends. To see that reaction, it really just shows the love that we have.

“To take a teammate and turn him into a brother? You don’t get to do that too often.”

Robert Quinn on Roquan Smith's emotional reaction to this week's trade to the Eagles: "To take a teammate and turn him into a brother? You don't get to do that too often." #DaBears pic.twitter.com/A0leTCrzhy — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) October 28, 2022

Quinn will get to face his former team — and reunite with Smith — when the Bears host the Eagles at Soldier Field in Week 15.

Story continues

