Bear Necessities: Robert Quinn praises rookie Braxton Jones’ upside

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

When the Bears released their first unofficial depth chart on Wednesday, it wasn’t a surprise to see fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones listed as the starting left tackle.

That’s because Jones has been impressing the coaching staff dating back to the spring, and it’s continued into the summer. For the last week, Jones has been the only player taking first-team reps at left tackle, an indication that’s his position to lose.

For a rookie like Jones, going up against All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn is certainly a learning experience. And Quinn definitely sees the upside in Jones.

“Athleticism,” Quinn said, via The Athletic. “That’s just one by itself. You can’t really coach that. So to be able to have that as an ability as a young rookie, it only can go up from here. Take his coaching points and use his God-gifted talents and somehow mix them together, I think there’s a lot of upside to that.”

Jones has faced Quinn often during training camp. While Quinn tends to get the best of Jones at times, Jones has actually held his own against Chicago’s top edge rusher. That was especially true during Wednesday’s practice, whether it was one-on-one or team drills.

“It’s been a little battle, dealing with a young player,” said Quinn, who is in his 12th season. “Of course, I’m always trying to work my craft, and hopefully, it’s helped him become better as a player, too.”

While we’re just two weeks into training camp, Quinn is already seeing the payoff in Jones, who at this point appears to be the favorite to start at left tackle.

“From what I see, you can see the confidence in himself,” Quinn said. “I guess that’s the best way to put it.”

Story continues

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire