Bear Necessities: Robert Quinn’s bounce-back season not a surprise to teammates, coaches

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Following Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn’s disappointing 2020 season, it’s safe to say no one expected Quinn to rebound the way he has this season.

Quinn has rebounded to the tune of 17 sacks — the second most in the NFL — and has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. In just these past six games alone, Quinn has registered 10.5 sacks.

No one saw his bounce-back season coming. Well, except his teammates and coaches.

“The signs are always there with any dynamic player, meaning they go through the preparation and the process the same way,” said defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

“His approach in the offseason—like I’ve said repeatedly—has been awesome. His practice habits every day are awesome. His meeting demeanor. He’s bought into the way we want to play defense. He’s done a tremendous job. All of those signs, when you’ve got a dynamic player who’s got a proven history like that, are there.”

Quinn has stepped up in a big way in Khalil Mack’s absence, leading Chicago’s pass rush as among the best in the NFL. Quinn garnered a Pro Bowl nod — his third — and NFC Defensive Player of the Month in November.

“In the locker room especially, he’s a high-energy guy,” said safety Eddie Jackson. “He keeps everyone up, everyone on their toes. He’s a guy who comes in, he works, he’s focused, and just to see him go out there and see him making those insane plays, it’s incredible. And for that, we just want to feed off that and get to that level.

“He’s a unique guy. He has his own style, his own swag. He continues to do his thing and we’re very proud of him.”

> Head coaching candidates garnering interest that should intrigue Bears

> Bears great Devin Hester is a finalist for Hall of Fame in 1st year of eligibility

> NFL fans believe Bears great Devin Hester deserves to be first-ballot Hall of Famer

Story continues

> Bears Week 17 injury report: Justin Fields, Jason Peters remain limited Thursday

> NFL world unites around late Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson

> Retired Packers S LeRoy Butler is a Hall of Fame finalist for third straight year. Read more on Packers Wire.

> Four reasons to be optimistic about the Vikings. Read more on Vikings Wire.

> Lions OC Anthony Lynn has a great John Madden story. Read more on Lions Wire.

1

1