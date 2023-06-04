Bear Necessities: Recapping the second week of 2023 OTAs
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The Bears continued their second session of Organized Team Activities this week, which included three of the seven practices ahead of mandatory minicamp. One of those practices was open to the media, which gave us some storylines to digest.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of May 28.
Latest Bears news
OTAs recap
Bears OTAs: Who was missing during Wednesday’s voluntary practice in Week 2
OTAs headlines
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson will be back at OTAs next week, explains absence
Bears’ Cody Whitehair downplays move back to center: ‘It’s like riding a bike’
Bears DC Alan Williams says plan is for Kyler Gordon to play nickel
How Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is staying involved despite skipping OTAs
Justin Fields and D.J. Moore connect with impressive touchdown at Bears OTAs
Bears HC Matt Eberflus: ‘We’re interested in a lot of free agents’
Tremaine Edmunds excited for opportunity to thrive in Bears defense
Bears’ Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney are ‘where they’re supposed to be’ in rehab
Other headlines
Bears now considering stadium in Naperville as they look outside of Arlington Heights
Which new Bears player will have the biggest impact in 2023?
Sports Illustrated has some bold predictions for Bears in 2023
Jason Sudeikis says Ted Lasso look was inspired by Bears legend Mike Ditka
Bears QB Justin Fields was the NFL’s most explosive runner in 2022
Around the NFC North
Packers top pick Lukas Van Ness brings power and disruption to OTAs. Read more on Packers Wire.
Potential Dalvin Cook trade based on his contract. Read more on Vikings Wire.
Dan Campbell is ‘not into the hype’ around the Lions this offseason. Read more on Lions Wire.
