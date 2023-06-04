Bear Necessities: Recapping the second week of 2023 OTAs

This is our weekly online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears continued their second session of Organized Team Activities this week, which included three of the seven practices ahead of mandatory minicamp. One of those practices was open to the media, which gave us some storylines to digest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of May 28.

Latest Bears news

OTAs recap

OTAs headlines

Advertisement

Other headlines

Around the NFC North

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire