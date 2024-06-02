Bear Necessities: Recapping OTAs and ‘Hard Knocks’ selection
The Bears wrapped organized team activities (OTAs) this week at Halas Hall, where rookies and veterans took to the practice field for the final three of six voluntary practices ahead of mandatory minicamp.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of May 26.
OTAs
Bears OTAs observations: Caleb Williams, offense finish with strong outing on Day 6
Bears OTAs: Videos from Day 6 featuring Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze
WATCH: Bears rookies Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze hook up for big gain in OTAs
WATCH: Caleb Williams launches deep pass to DJ Moore at Bears OTAs
Bears OTAs: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker among players absent for Friday’s practice
Hard Knocks
Twitter reacts to the Bears being selected for ‘Hard Knocks’
5 reasons why the Bears are the perfect choice for ‘Hard Knocks’
Bears WR Rome Odunze not a fan of having ‘Hard Knocks’ at Halas Hall
Every team featured on ‘Hard Knocks,’ including the Chicago Bears
Bears’ front office make statements about being on ‘Hard Knocks’
Other headlines
DJ Moore sounds off on pre-draft throwing session with Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze
Bears QB Caleb Williams featured on NFL’s ‘100 days away from kickoff’
Bears’ Braxton Jones, Darnell Wright make PFF’s list of top NFL offensive tackles
ESPN believes Bears QB Caleb Williams is set up for immediate success
PFF believes Bears rookie Caleb Williams is already a top-20 QB
This position along Bears offensive line could be a strength in 2024
