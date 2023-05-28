Bear Necessities: Recapping the first week of 2023 OTAs
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The Bears kicked off Organized Team Activities last week, which included three of 10 practices ahead of mandatory minicamp. One of those practices was open to the media, which gave us some storylines to digest.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of May 21.
Latest Bears news
OTAs recap
OTAs headlines
Bears WR Chase Claypool drawing rave reviews from Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus
Bears’ Justin Fields already making impression on newcomer Tremaine Edmunds
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘I’m not worried about contracts, I’m worried about wins’
Bears QB Justin Fields reveals what he’s focusing on this offseason
Justin Fields never believed Bears were going to draft a QB at No. 1
Bears HC Matt Eberflus shares thoughts on NFL’s new kickoff rule
Bears’ Matt Eberflus believes there’s a positive with two Thursday night games
OTAs preview
Bears’ 90-man offseason roster by jersey number ahead of OTAs
Other headlines
David Montgomery says losing with Bears ‘sucked the fun’ out of football
Finding non-football comparisons for all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks
32 NFL veterans who could lose their jobs to rookies in 2023
NFL owners approve flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football
Bears WR Darnell Mooney’s new mindset: ‘I’m just disrespecting everybody now’
One NFL analyst believes NFC North has best QB group in conference
Around the NFC North
Green Bay selected as host site for 2025 NFL draft. Read more on Packers Wire.
Justin Jefferson’s absence, an aggressive defense and other OTA observations. Read more on Vikings Wire.
NFL investigating another Lions player in gambling probe. Read more on Lions Wire.
