Bear Necessities: Recapping the first wave of NFL free agency
The Bears were busy through the first wave of free agency, which included signing some impact starters and key depth pieces. But how do NFL experts feel Chicago has done through the beginning of this offseason?
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of March 19.
Here’s a collection of all of the grades for the Bears’ signings through the first wave of free agency.
We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts, where most experts believe the Bears are targeting an offensive tackle at No. 9.
The NFL announced the offseason workout dates for the Bears, which includes the start of their offseason program, OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
The Bears signed special teams ace and linebacker Dylan Cole to a one-year deal. Here’s what Chicago is getting in Cole.
Our Brendan Sugrue shared his grades for each move by the Bears during the first wave of free agency.
Bears great Mike Singletary believes Justin Fields has the talent to “change the game” and compared him to Bills QB Josh Allen.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, GM Ryan Poles never told Justin Fields that he was definitely going to be the Bears’ quarterback in 2023.
Our Jarrett Bailey shared his post-free agency, three-round mock draft, which featured three quarterbacks going in the top four picks.
Ryan Poles thought there was an opportunity to trade back twice in the top 10. But things did work out well for the Bears, who acquired picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.
Following the first wave of free agency, our Alyssa Barbieri took a crack at projecting the Bears’ current depth chart.
It’s been awhile since the Bears have signed wide receivers or tight ends to contract extensions. Could Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet snap the decade-long drought?
Around the NFC North
Aaron Rodgers’ guaranteed salary provides another big hurdle in trade talks with Jets.
The delay in Marcus Davenport’s contract with the Vikings was caused by a shoulder injury.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson ready to bring the grit and fight to the Lions.
Around the NFL
The Browns traded for former Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, which is a big add for their receiving corps.
Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after a routine physical with the Saints. He’s stepping away from football to battle cancer.
The Eagles agreed to a 1-year, $33 million contract extension with All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson.
The Panthers signed former Lions wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year deal.
The Jets signed free-agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million before trading Elijah Moore to the Browns.
Philadelphia also signed former Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal.
Patriots legendary linebacker Dont’a Hightower is hanging up his cleats, announcing his retirement from the NFL.