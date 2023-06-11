Bear Necessities: Recapping the final week of 2023 OTAs
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The Bears wrapped their Organized Team Activities this week, which included the final three practices ahead of mandatory minicamp. One of those practices was open to the media, which gave us some storylines to digest.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of June 4.
Latest Bears news
OTAs Day 9 recap
Bears OTAs: Attendance update from final week of voluntary practice
OTAs headlines
Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection drawing rave reviews at Bears OTAs
Bears safety Eddie Jackson has ‘worked his tail off’ to get back on practice field
Other headlines
Michael Vick visits with Bears QB Justin Fields at Halas Hall
NFL legend surprises Bears rookie Tyler Scott with thoughtful video message
Most notable free agent from each NFL team who remains unsigned in 2023
Bears have 2 preseason games that will air live on NFL Network
Jaylon Johnson expects Bears QB Justin Fields to ‘shine’ in 2023
What does Bears’ addition of rookie Andre Szmyt mean for Cairo Santos?
Bears RB Khalil Herbert responds to David Montgomery’s no fun comments
Breaking down the Bears’ $23.51 million in dead money in 2023
Around the NFC North
Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs amplifying connection during Packers offseason workout program. Read more on Packers Wire.
Vikings officially release Dalvin Cook. Read more on Vikings Wire.
Jared Goff, Lions have had no recent talks about a potential contract extension. Read more on Lions Wire.
NFC North roundtables: Realistic expectations in 2023, Biggest impact rookies in 2023
