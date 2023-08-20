Bear Necessities: Recapping Chicago’s preseason W/L vs. Colts

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. In a game where most starters didn’t play, it lacked the excitement from the preseason opener. In fact, things got downright ugly at times. But thanks to rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent and rookie running back Roschon Johnson, there were some bright spots.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Aug. 20.

Latest Bears News

Around the NFC North

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire