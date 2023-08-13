Bear Necessities: Recapping Chicago’s preseason win vs. Titans

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Bears defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-17, in their preseason opener. It featured an impressive effort from Justin Fields and the starting offense and the entire defense.

Fields threw two touchdowns of 50-plus yards, including a 62-yard score to wide receiver DJ Moore and a 56-yard touchdown to running back Khalil Herbert.

Meanwhile, the defense dominated throughout the game. They held the Titans scoreless in the second half while totaling eight sacks and mustering four takeaways, including the game-sealing interception by rookie safety Bralen Trahan.

