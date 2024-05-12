Bear Necessities: Recapping Chicago’s 2024 rookie minicamp

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities — weekly offseason edition. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears conducted rookie minicamp this weekend, where their five-player draft class, nine-player undrafted free agent class and a slew of tryout players hit the field at Halas Hall.

As expected, quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze were the biggest stars.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of May 5.

Rookie minicamp recap

News from rookie minicamp

Other headlines

First-round pick Jordan Morgan will get his start with Packers at LT. READ MORE ON PACKERS WIRE.

Rookies J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner take the field for the first time. READ MORE ON VIKINGS WIRE.

Lions rookie minicamp: First impressions on Detroit’s draft class of 2024. READ MORE ON LIONS WIRE.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire