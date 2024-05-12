Bear Necessities: Recapping Chicago’s 2024 rookie minicamp
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The Bears conducted rookie minicamp this weekend, where their five-player draft class, nine-player undrafted free agent class and a slew of tryout players hit the field at Halas Hall.
As expected, quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze were the biggest stars.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of May 5.
Rookie minicamp recap
News from rookie minicamp
Bears OT Kiran Amegadjie will not practice during rookie minicamp
Bears rookie minicamp: Rome Odunze won’t practice Saturday due to hamstring tightness
No QB Controversy: Bears confirm Caleb Williams is the starter
Other headlines
DJ Moore says it’ll be a ‘race to 1,000 yards’ among Bears receivers
Caleb Williams organizing offseason workouts with Bears teammates
Comparing the Bears’ roster in 2022 and 2024: How Ryan Poles has rebuilt Chicago
Cole Kmet believes Bears have solid infrastructure in place for Caleb Williams
Tory Taylor shares just how much he wanted to get drafted by the Bears
DJ Moore explains what sets Bears rookie Caleb Williams apart
A.I. predicts Bears will have three 1,000-yard receivers in 2024
Why Bears WR DJ Moore is excited to play in Shane Waldron’s offense
2025 NFL mock draft round-up: Way-too-early predictions for Bears
