Bear Necessities: Recapping the 2023 offseason program
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The Bears are on summer break following the conclusion of their offseason program last week. With the dead period upon us, we put a bow on the offseason with our final recap before turning our attention to training camp.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of June 18.
Latest Bears News
Offseason recap
Projecting the Bears’ 2023 starting offense after mandatory minicamp
Projecting the Bears’ 2023 starting defense after mandatory minicamp
Other headlines
One player from every NFL team facing make-or-break season in 2023
Bears CB Kyler Gordon dubbed player under pressure to perform in Year 2
Justin Jones believes Bears rookie Gervon Dexter is ‘going to be a force’ in NFL
Bears double-dip on edge rushers in early 2024 NFL mock draft
Around the NFC North
Jordan Love leveraged middle of the field during Packers offseason program. Read more on Packers Wire.
How should the Vikings approach T.J. Hockenson’s extension?. Read more on Vikings Wire.
The Lions unveiled a new alternate helmet this week. Read more on Lions Wire.
NFC North roundtables: Division MVP, division favorite, players on the hot seat
