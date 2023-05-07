Bear Necessities: Recapping the 2023 NFL draft
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
With the 2023 NFL draft in the books for a week, we’ve still got plenty of post-draft coverage. From takeaways to winners and losers to rookie minicamp, there was plenty of news to digest.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of April 30.
Latest Bears news
Post-draft coverage
Our Bears Wire staff shared their thoughts on the 2023 draft class: Favorite picks, sleeper picks, questionable picks, biggest position of need and initial grades.
Bears rookie Roschon Johnson could shake things up at running back
Dane Brugler believes Bears had one of the best draft classes
Breaking down Bears’ 2023 draft class: Best picks, winners/losers, overall assessment
Rookie minicamp
Bears announce 2023 undrafted free agent class of 14 players
Bears rookie Zacch Pickens always thought he’d be teammates with Gervon Dexter in NFL
Videos: Friday
Other headlines
Bears look to begin demolition on remaining Arlington Park structures
Bears GM Ryan Poles wants to sign CB Jaylon Johnson to contract extension
Around the NFC North
Packers sign QB Jordan Love to contract extension through 2024. Read more on Packers Wire.
Kirk Cousins is excited to work with rookie Jordan Addison. Read more on Vikings Wire.
Lions have ‘had dialogue’ about a Jared Goff contract extension. Read more on Lions Wire.