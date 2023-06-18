Bear Necessities: Recapping 2023 mandatory minicamp
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The Bears wrapped their offseason program with mandatory minicamp last week, which included three practices open to the media. There was plenty to digest from the final set of practices ahead of training camp in late July.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of June 11.
Latest Bears news
Minicamp recap
Minicamp headlines
Bears DT Justin Jones on Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection: ‘It’s gonna be crazy’
Bears QB Justin Fields carrying himself like a ’10-year vet’
Bears DT Justin Jones takes shot at Packers fans: ‘Half of them don’t even know football’
Bears TE Robert Tonyan reacts to Justin Jones’ comments about Packers fans
How Bears LG Teven Jenkins changed his training regimen in effort to stay healthy
Bears still figuring out where DeMarcus Walker will line up along D-line
Other headlines
Bears begin exterior demolition on Arlington Heights property
Bears sign DT Gervon Dexter and CB Tyrique Stevenson to rookie deals
