Bear Necessities: Previewing the 2023 NFL draft
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
The 2023 NFL draft is just days away, and the Bears are finalizing their draft board before things get underway in Kansas City. This week, we’ve ramped up our draft coverage, including mock drafts, predictions about what Chicago will do at No. 9 and the latest news and rumors.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of April 16.
Latest Bears news
2023 NFL mock draft: Shake-up at QB at the top, Bears trade back again in 2-round projections
Full Bears 7-round mock draft: Improving the NFL’s worst-ranked defense
2023 NFL mock draft round-up: Experts share predictions for Bears at No. 9
Ranking the positions most likely to be pick at No. 9 by Bears in NFL draft
Todd McShay hints why Bears might not be done trading back in NFL draft
Ranking the Bears’ biggest roster needs entering 2023 NFL draft
One defensive lineman for the Bears in each round of the 2023 NFL draft
Bears’ best all-time picks at each selection in 2023 NFL draft
Steelers rumored to be looking to trade up with Bears for Jalen Carter
Projecting the Bears’ 2023 starting lineup as offseason program begins
Around the NFC North
Most likely first-round pick options for Packers in 2023 NFL draft (Packers Wire)
Vikings, 49ers talked Trey Lance at NFL Scouting Combine (Vikings Wire)
NFL suspends Jameson Williams, 3 other Lions for gambling violations (Lions Wire)