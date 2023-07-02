Bear Necessities: Predicting the outcome of Chicago’s 2023 season
What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?
We’re still about a month away from the start of training camp, but it’s not too soon to begin predicting how the 2023 season might unfold. Our Bears Wire staff already went game-by-game to predict the team’s 2023 season. Now, we’ve turned it over to the fans.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of June 25.
Bears 2023 training camp: See when rookies and veterans report
Bears still determining if Arlington Heights is ‘viable option’ for new stadium
Bears resale ticket prices up 33% from last year, 12th most expensive in NFL
