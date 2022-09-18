Bear Necessities: Players understand importance of Bears-Packers rivalry

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears (1-0) and Green Bay Packers (0-1) will battle on prime time for the 17th straight season, where Chicago is looking to reverse their misfortunes in what’s been a one-sided rivalry.

“It means a lot,” said quarterback Justin Fields. “I want to win every game I play. But it’s the tradition of this rivalry. Means a lot to us as a team, to the fan base, to the people upstairs. It just means a lot to everyone in this building.”

Don’t just ask Fields. Take it from someone who grew up as a Bears fan in this rivalry.

“I’m from here. This is a big deal for me,” said tight end Cole Kmet. “To play in this game is just an honor in itself. This game means a lot to me. As a kid growing up and rooting for this team, this game means a lot to a lot of people.”

The Bears have lost 20 of the last 23 regular-season meetings, and they haven’t won since 2018. Safe to say, Chicago would love to start the Matt Eberflus era with an upset over the Packers.

“[I’m] just more so focused on the future and this game here because that’s all that matters,” said linebacker Roquan Smith. “This game here matters more than any other game we’ve played against those guys because it’s the next one. So that’s where my mindset is, and I really don’t care about the past. [We] just got to go out and stick it to them this week.”

There’s certainly no love lost between the Bears and Packers fanbases, or the players, which is why these games always carry a little extra weight.

“They don’t like us, and we don’t like them,” said wide receiver Byron Pringle, a newcomer. “We already know what type of game it’s going to be.”

