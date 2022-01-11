Bear Necessities: The Morning After…Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace firings and the mess that followed

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears cleaned house firing both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, which leaves two gaping holes in the front office.

It was certainly an eventful day from start to finish, where Bears fans celebrated the effort for change (in firing Nagy and Pace) and then came back down to Earth after Chairman George McCaskey opened his mouth for the one and only time this year.

There was plenty to digest from Monday’s saga. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Nagy and Pace’s firings, as well as the mess that ensued in the aftermath.

Alyssa Barbieri

Yesterday was…something. It was a rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish, starting with a delirious high following the firings of both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace and ending in free-fall following George McCaskey’s embarrassing press conference.

It’s easy to focus on the negative aspect of Monday’s events, which was the overwhelming feeling that nothing will truly change so long as McCaskey is in charge. But there was some positive to come out of yesterday, which was McCaskey fired not only Nagy but Pace. Ted Phillips isn’t involved in football operations, with the exception of the hiring process, and the Bears brought in Bill Polian to help, which is certainly better than the alternative of McCaskey and Phillips.

It didn’t take long for the Bears to put in some interview requests with some intriguing GM candidates (Morocco Brown, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Glenn Cook) and head coach candidates (Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Leslie Frazier) and there’s plenty more on the way. Despite the dysfunction, Chicago is an attractive destination.

We’ve got a long offseason ahead of us with some pretty big decisions on the horizon. But, for now, I think we can cling to a shred of hope, which is better than nothing. At least for right now.

Brendan Sugrue

When it comes to the firings of Pace and Nagy, I’m not celebrating. I’m actually bummed because it’s final proof that we’re back to square one yet again. Sure, there’s hope that a new regime can finally build a consistent winner, but we haven’t seen it in nearly 20 years since the Jerry Angelo and Lovie Smith days. And even then, the wins weren’t all that plentiful. Change needed to happen but it’s yet another indictment on McCaskey, who has failed in his 10 years as team chairman. But thanks for some of the memories, Pace and Nagy. I’ll always cherish the 2018 season.

Speaking of McCaskey, I think we collectively realized why he doesn’t speak to the media much. He could be delivering the news that world peace had been achieved, yet you’d still feel itchy and scratchy about it. McCaskey did himself no favors with how he presented the strategy for finding a new general manager and head coach. It started badly when he used the late Jeff Dickerson’s son, Parker, in a PSA on how fans should behave when expressing their frustration with Nagy. It only got worse when he admitted he’s “just a fan” yet is the one person signing off on these crucial football decisions. The cherry on top was his retort to Olin Kreutz regarding the $15 consultant fee. The Bears should hire a press secretary or something because the only thing McCaskey does well in these conferences is unite the fanbase against him.

The biggest takeaway was the failure to instill confidence in the direction of the franchise. He’s pinning the franchise’s future on a search group featuring Bill Polian, someone who hasn’t worked in a front office in 10 years. Polian does have several connections in the league and I’m encouraged by the list that’s been put together so far, but I’m skeptical that he and the group find the right guys, not just their guys. We’ll see how it plays out in the next week or so.

Ryan Fedrau

Matt Nagy is finally fired, Ryan Pace is gone, I’m happy. George McCaskey didn’t win anybody over with his presser though. McCaskey’s comments about Olin Kreutz have piled on more haters.

McCaskey has to win fans back over, and that starts with hiring the right head coach and GM. There are a great amount of options. As long as Chicago doesn’t go cheap, they have a great chance to turn things around for their future.

Justin Fields needs the right coach to succeed, or else it’ll be another wasted pick. Maybe Jim Harbaugh turns this team into a contender right away.

Nate Atkins

Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace are finally gone. But the problem might be George McCaskey.

Since he’s taken over as chairman, the Bears are 79-100, 0-2 in the playoffs, 3-19 against the Packers, and have won one divisional title. If McCaskey is making the final decision on the GM and head coach, the problems will likely continue.

With the picks traded away to get Justin Fields and Teven Jenkins, the Bears need to get these next few years right.

