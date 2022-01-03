Bear Necessities: The Morning After…the Bears’ Week 17 win vs. Giants

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears dominated the New York Giants from start to finish in what was a rather enjoyable 29-3 victory in Chicago’s home finale.

The Bears defense dominated the Giants in every facet, where quarterback Mike Glennon was dinner for a hungry defense. Glennon was sacked a total of four times, where he fumbled on each of them, turning it over twice, and tossed two interceptions. The Giants netted -10 passing yards, and they completely abandoned the pass until they couldn’t any longer.

Robert Quinn made history recording his 18th sack of the season, surpassing the great Richard Dent for the most in a single season for the Bears. Quinn now sits atop the NFL with the most sacks in 2021.

There was plenty to digest from Sunday’s blowout victory. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Chicago’s win against the Giants:

Alyssa Barbieri

For one afternoon, it was nice to enjoy a dominating effort where the Bears were on the winning side. This game meant nothing in the grand scheme of things — Chicago’s season was still a mess and Matt Nagy is still gone at seasons end. But Bears fans earned a game like this following what’s been a miserable 2021 season.

It was also a reminder that there are teams that have it worse than the Bears. Chicago might be a mess, but they’re not a New York mess. Heading into an offseason we pray is full of hope, that’s something to remember. Nagy coached his final game at Soldier Field, and we’ll soon have a shiny, new coach — and hopefully GM — for Justin Fields and this roster.

The one thing I was looking forward to in this game was Robert Quinn breaking the single-season sack record set by Richard Dent in 1984. And following a couple of close calls and the Giants abandoning the pass at one point, I thought we wouldn’t get it. Thankfully Quinn got home in the fourth quarter, and Nagy even called a timeout to let the home crowd give Quinn his due. It was a cool moment.

A quick reminder that the Bears are undefeated in 2022. Let’s see if they can carry that over into Sunday’s season finale against the Vikings.

Brendan Sugrue

If we thought things were bad for the Chicago Bears, the New York Giants showed us it could be much, much worse. The Giants trotted out Mike Glennon and tried to keep him from throwing as much as possible and were still punished for letting him drop back to pass. The Bears got four turnovers off of Glennon and put on a defensive clinic against one of the worst offenses in the league. The safety that I predicted would happen earlier in the week was the cherry on top of the sundae.

Their offense wasn’t nearly as impressive, but they got the job done when they needed to and really didn’t need many points to put this one out of reach. We saw some pretty good things from Darnell Mooney as he looks to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career and it was nice to see David Montgomery have a two-touchdown game for the first time since early October. But the biggest storyline was Robert Quinn.

What an unbelievable season for the veteran pass rusher. Quinn officially broke Richard Dent’s single-season sack record in front of the home crowd by notching his 18th sack. It capped off an incredible turnaround after his disastrous 2020 season and he deserves all the credit in the world.

Perhaps the good vibes roll on and the Bears get a three-game winning streak for the first time all season next week when they face the Minnesota Vikings. But whatever happens, it still doesn’t change how I feel about Matt Nagy. This should be his final game at Soldier Field as the Bears head coach and at least he went out a winner.

Ryan Fedrau

The Bears likely have won their final game of the season, as they are facing off against the Vikings next week. Robert Quinn now holds the regular season franchise sack record. That’s the only highlight of this lost 2021 season.

For this game, it was exciting seeing the Bears dominate. The defense was exciting, but the offense still showed similar struggles. The takeovers, instead of the offense, won this game for Chicago, something they’d like to change offensively in 2022.

