Bear Necessities: The Morning After…the Bears’ Week 16 win vs. Seahawks

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears snapped their three-game losing streak with a comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the snow. And while it was boring at times, it was sort of thrilling in the final minutes.

It was Saint Nick (Foles) to the rescue as starter Justin Fields and backup Andy Dalton were out with injuries. Foles wasn’t great, but he was solid behind a struggling offensive line in some tough weather conditions.

While it looked like the Seahawks were headed for an easy win given Chicago’s early struggles, the Bears were able to pull off a Christmas miracle in the final minutes, which was capped by Damiere Byrd’s insane two-point conversion grab.

There was plenty to digest from Sunday’s comeback victory. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Chicago’s win against Seattle:

Alyssa Barbieri

The Bears won a football game! And all it took was another holiday — and a comeback performance — to achieve it. Honestly, I didn’t think Chicago stood a chance in this game, even against a struggling Seahawks team. And that’s saying a lot.

Christmas miracles do exist, as illustrated by Saint Nick himself, who stepped up with both Justin Fields and Andy Dalton injured. Foles showed he’s a reliable backup you can turn to when need be. But it’s his contract that’s the most frustrating thing of all.

There wasn’t a lot to be excited about, but Robert Quinn coming to within one sack of breaking Richard Dent’s single-season sack record was pretty thrilling. That, and Chicago’s comeback in the final minutes, which featured some impressive catches from Jimmy Graham and Damiere Byrd.

In many ways, this victory is the perfect send-off for Matt Nagy, who should be fired on Monday — or at least informed he’ll be fired. That way the Bears can get a jumpstart on interviewing coaching candidates.

Let Nagy go out with a win, Bears.

Story continues

Ryan Fedrau

The Bears finally are back in the win column, with Nick Foles of all quarterbacks snapping their losing streak. Foles is the third quarterback this season to win a start for Chicago. That’s the first time that has happened in the Matt Nagy era.

Foles looked good to an extent, but he isn’t an NFL starter. He is a serviceable backup who can come off of the bench and find some success. That’s it. With that being said, I would start him next week, only because Justin Fields has been hurt as of late.

Fields is the future, there’s no sense in rushing him back just to see him get hurt behind this awful offensive line. This win was awesome, but there’s a good chance it’s their final win of the season. The only thing I want to see happen in these last two games is Robert Quinn breaking the single season sack record for a Bears’ player.

> Studs and duds from Bears’ comeback win vs. Seahawks

> Instant analysis of Bears’ 25-24 comeback win over Seahawks

> Bears vs. Seahawks: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 16 win

> Bears fans still calling for Matt Nagy to be fired, even after Sunday’s win

> Ian Rapoport indicates Bears could fire Matt Nagy after Seahawks game

> Robert Quinn records 17th sack of season, one away from setting Bears record

> Frame-by-frame of Bears WR Damiere Byrd’s insane 2-point conversion grab

> Bears fans are furious with Matt Nagy’s atrocious play calling near goal line

> Davante Adams takes over esteemed title of best player to play with Aaron Rodgers. Read more on Packers Wire.

> Vikings lost to the Rams. Now what? Read more on Vikings Wire.

> Plucky, undermanned Lions fall to Falcons despite a strong effort. Read more on Lions Wire.

1

1