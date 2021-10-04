Bear Necessities: The Morning After…the Bears’ Week 4 win vs. Lions

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday, where the offense found some rhythm under new play caller Bill Lazor and rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears scored three rushing touchdowns, including two David Montgomery scores on the first two possessions. Chicago opened up the downfield passing attack, where Fields found Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson for some beautiful deep balls. While the Bears defense bent a little, they didn’t break against the Lions, notching two takeaways and four sacks and allowing just 14 points.

There was plenty to digest from Sunday’s game. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Chicago’s second win of the season:

Alyssa Barbieri

This game couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bears. Following Week 3’s brutal loss, an impressive win over the Lions was just what the doctor ordered. And, can you believe it, Chicago’s offense was a big reason why they won. It was clear from the start that Bill Lazor was calling plays. The offense had a nice rhythm, leaning on running back David Montgomery nine times on their opening 12-play drive. Matt Nagy later confirmed it was Lazor calling plays, and the offense actually looked competent as a result.

Justin. Fields. Holy moly, this kid is going to be fun to watch for years to come. This was the kind of game we were expecting from his first NFL start, and it took an adequate play caller to get it. The Bears finally opened up the downfield passing attack, and it was glorious. Fields completed five passes of 20-plus yards in this game, including some absolute dimes to Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson.

Chicago’s defense bent but they didn’t break, and the good certainly outweighed the bad. The Bears had two takeaways — both fumbles — and sacked quarterback Jared Goff four times. They held the Lions scoreless until the final minute of the third quarter, and they came up with some big stops, including a couple on fourth down. There were a couple of brutal injuries for the Bears, including losing defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on his first snap. But it was the injury to Montgomery that was the worst, but it sounds like he was fortunate to avoid a major knee injury.

Overall, this was a great win heading into a rough five-game stretch ahead of the bye week, which includes games against the Raiders, Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers and Steelers.

Brendan Sugrue

Oh, so THAT’S what a competent NFL offense looks like. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor would take over playcalling duties from Matt Nagy this week and that was confirmed very early on the Bears first drive. David Montgomery and the running game carried the offense while easing rookie quarterback Justin Fields into the rhythm and it worked very well. Fields was able to open up the passing game with a few deep shots and started to show the big-play potential that made him such a coveted prospect this year. The Bears did only score 24 points on the day, but it was a vast improvement over the circus we saw last week.

Defensively, it was a mixed bag. The front seven made life tough for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, forcing three fumbles on the day, but he was able to move the ball well on Sunday thanks to soft coverages and back-breaking penalties. The Bears were flagged far too many times on defense, whether it was for pass interference or offsides. Thankfully, it didn’t cost them the game and they were able to climb back to .500 on the season.

Nothing cures your woes like a matchup with the Detroit Lions and that’s exactly what the Bears needed. Now let’s hope Nagy sticks with Fields and Lazor going into next week in their respective roles. Nothing would ruin this victory like shaking up those two after a successful home victory.

Ryan Fedrau

The Bears remain undefeated at home and are now 2-2 on the season. Before they go into a tough five-game stretch against teams like the Raiders, Packers, and Buccaneers, it’s nice for Justin Fields to get his first career win. Hopefully he can build off of it and get some confidence.

The play-calling improved under Bill Lazor, which in turn made the offense light speed better than last week. David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney had amazing games, and were key components in today’s win.

The defense came up big in key moments throughout the game, including a big 4th and 1 stop to clinch the game.

Overall, it’s going to be at interesting few games. If Lazor continues to call plays and the defense can keep these games close, the Bears have a chance. If Nagy takes over again, it’s going to be a long next quarter of the 2021 season.

