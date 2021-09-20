Bear Necessities: The Morning After…the Bears’ Week 2 win vs. Bengals

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 in their home opener, where Chicago’s defense was downright dominant with four straight takeaways in the second half.

While the defense calmed any significant concerns following an embarrassing Week 1 outing, the big story of the day was the injury to Andy Dalton. Dalton suffered a knee injury in the second quarter, where he was replaced by rookie Justin Fields. Fields had a rough debut, which included rookie mistakes, dropped passes and an ill-advised interception, you have to wonder if we’re seeing the beginning of the Fields era.

There was plenty to digest from Sunday’s game. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Chicago’s first win of the season: