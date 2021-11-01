Bear Necessities: The Morning After…the Bears’ Week 8 loss vs. 49ers

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

It was a tale of two halves for the Chicago Bears, who suffered a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, their third straight loss since dropping them to 3-5 on the season.

In a shocking turn of events, it was the offense that showed signs of progress while the defense turned in another brutal outing. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was the star for Chicago, as he showcased his skillset as a passer and runner, which included completing 70 percent of his passes and rushing for 100 yards.

There was plenty to digest from Sunday’s game. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Chicago’s brutal loss to San Francisco:

Alyssa Barbieri

Another week, another brutal loss for the Bears. But this loss is different from last week’s defeat to the Bucs. While Chicago’s defense remains a real concern, it’s hard not to see the silver lining that is Justin Fields taking a big step forward in his development. Fields looked every bit the part of a franchise quarterback, where he showcased the special skillset that made Chicago trade up to land him. Fields was poised and decisive with his passes and runs, including a beauty of a touchdown pass to Jesse James and that 22-yard touchdown scramble was just out of this world. Fields still has a long way to go in his development, but it’s to come away from this game upset after the progress Fields made.

It’s also hard to deny how the offense looked improved with Chris Tabor serving as head coach while Matt Nagy watched from afar as he recovers from COVID. Granted, the 49ers defense isn’t the Bucs defense. But the offense has looked the best it has since the Lions game, and San Francisco’s defense is no slouch.

The defense. Oy. It’s so much harder to deal with a breakdown with a defense that’s been the most consistent unit in the Matt Nagy era — and for most of this franchise’s 100-plus year existence. But they were downright abysmal in the second half, giving up four scoring drives — three touchdowns and a field goal — and expecting an offense averaging 14 points per game to overcome their own faults. Sure, they were missing Khalil Mack, but the entire defense was out of whack, including defensive coordinator Sean Desai. He needs to find a way to fix things. And fast.

Brendan Sugrue

In the battle between offensive mastermind vs. new defensive coordinator, I think it’s clear who was the winner. Kyle Shanahan put on an absolute clinic on Sunday against Sean Desai in the San Francisco 49ers 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears, totaling 467 yards of offense. There was no pressure up front, wide open holes for the running backs, and missed tackles for days. Even reliable veterans like Roquan Smith had a down day. The effort and performances by so many individual defensive players was shocking, especially going against a very average Niners offense.

Speaking of offense, we got what I thought we would get in this game. Justin Fields showed more improvement and the offensive gameplan maximized his abilities, primarily with his legs. But they stalled out too many times in the redzone to put this game away early. The Bears just don’t have enough playmakers, particularly in the passing game. Explosive plays are nowhere to be found and Fields’ supporting cast has let him down too many times. At least we know the quarterback can take things into his own hands when things break down. But when it comes down to it, there’s one man to blame for this mess.

With Matt Nagy not coaching this game, the blame falls at the feet of Ryan Pace. Nagy isn’t there to take the bullets for his general manager, showing that his roster is not only the second oldest in the league, but also void of talent across the board. The Bears need more help than just the head coach and this game showed exactly why. Whether it’s the secondary getting burned repeatedly, or the offensive weapons showing their limitations, the issues go far beyond coaching. Pace says he’s going to have an “aggressive mindset” heading into the trade deadline this week. May God help us as we pray he doesn’t trade the 2023 draft for a few middling players just to win a few games.

Ryan Fedrau

Another loss this season, another loss by 10 or more points. The Bears are now 3-5 for the second time in three seasons.

Justin Fields had his best game of the season and was impressive. The one interception wasn’t his fault, but that’s now 3 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on the season. The season is half over, it’s not over yet, but things aren’t looking good. It’s time for a head coaching switch.

I was impressed with Chris Tabor. He isn’t a long-term fix but I would take him for the last 9 games of the season. He’ll likely be the coach of Matt Nagy is fired this season. Still, don’t expect a change. Nagy doesn’t get credit for this loss, Tabor does.

If the Bears fall to 3-6, there needs to be some sort of a change after the bye. Hopefully, it’s a new head coach.

Nate Atkins

The Bears surrendered three scoring drives to Jimmy Garappolo. On two of those drives, he kept it himself, running in from two yards out and five yards out. The last time I checked, Jimmy G only had three career rushing touchdowns before playing the Bears on Sunday. Chicago let the hometown kid get his swagger back and then some.

On offense, Justin Fields had moments of brilliance. The on the run touchdown pass to Jesse James from eight yards out and the 22-yard scramble on 4th & 1 will go on Justin’s rookie year highlight tape.

The Bears’ only punted twice all game, so it’s hard to beat the offense up too much. But it wasn’t all glamorous. The list of “things to improve” continues to grow for the rookie Fields. The newest addition? In the fourth quarter, don’t get sacked for a 14-yard loss on third down in a one-possession game.

I’m not sure what to expect for next week’s matchup. The offense just started showing signs of life, and now they have to face a top-10 run defense and top-15 pass defense on the road in Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, this team doesn’t look like a contender. So the treasure of the 2021 season will be the Justin Fields highlights we see along the way.

