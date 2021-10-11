Bear Necessities: The Morning After…the Bears’ Week 5 win vs. Raiders

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 20-7 on Sunday, where they played a complete game to pull off the upset.

Chicago’s defense contained one of the NFL’s best offenses, holding them to just 9 points and sacking quarterback Derek Carr three times. The Bears offense did enough to win the game, relying on a healthy dose of the run and rookie quarterback Justin Fields making plays when he had to.

There was plenty to digest from Sunday’s game. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Chicago’s most impressive win of the season to date:

Alyssa Barbieri

This was easily the Bears’ most impressive win of the season. Granted, they’ve only won three games and it’s still early on, but it was a complete team win with all three phases contributing in the upset win over a very talented and physical Raiders team.

As we’ve grown accustomed to in the Matt Nagy era, the defense played a huge role in winning this game, as they held the ninth-best scoring offense averaging 26.0 points per game to just 9 points. In fact, they held Las Vegas to just 3 points for the first 50-plus minutes of the game, where they certainly rattled Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Khalil Mack finally got his revenge against his former team with a dominating effort.

The big question surrounding the offense was how they’d deal with the absence of David Montgomery, and Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert certainly rose to the challenge. They combined for 34 carries for 134 yards on the ground with both averaging more than 4.0 yards per carry. While rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ stats weren’t flashy, he was impressive in his second road start, where he showed his toughness taking a hit to the ribs and later hyperextending his knee and coming back in the game three plays later. While the offense wasn’t flashy, they did enough to win the game, with some help from their defense.

This is the kind of win that builds momentum for a football team, and they’re certainly going to need it with the Packers on the horizon. If Chicago can replicate this performance next week — a dominant defense and an offense that does what it needs to do — there’s no reason why they can’t beat Green Bay. Then again, we all know something bad always seems to happen when the Bears face the Packers. But for now, I’m going to enjoy this Victory Monday.

Brendan Sugrue

I’d say all three phases took a step in this week’s win over the Raiders. On offense, Justin Fields took quite a bit of heat from the Raider defensive front on multiple occasions, but still stepped up at the most crucial times. Though the stats won’t wow anyone, Fields once again took care of the football and made the tight throws when it mattered most. It also helps when you have a superb rushing attack. Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams are going to be just fine filling in for David Montgomery.

I loved what I saw from the defense. Holding a Raiders team that was averaging 26 points heading into this week to just nine should be celebrated. Sean Desai is throwing unique coverages that are putting offenses into a blender. And I think we were all happy to see Khalil Mack take down his former quarterback Derek Carr.

Finally, Cairo “Cryo” Santos continues to have ice in his veins. He stayed as consistent as ever when he sealed the win for the Bears, while every other NFL kicker got the yips all at once this week. A gritty and gutsy performance was what this team needed. Now comes the litmus test next week against the Packers.

Ryan Fedrau

I wouldn’t say I’m surprised by the outcome, I just didn’t expect it. The defense looked solid, the offense did enough, and Cairo Santos did what he does. All three phases of the game did their jobs and the Bears are 3-2.

Can they continue to do this against competition like the Packers? We’ll find that out next week. I think once Justin Fields starts finding the endzone more, this team has a chance to win every week. Until then, it’s going to be hard to pick them to win, but pleasant when they upset some good teams.

