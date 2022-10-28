Bear Necessities: Micah Parsons says he’s faster than Justin Fields and ‘it’s not even close’

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields made the Patriots defense pay with his blazing speed in last Monday night’s win. It’s one of the many star attributes that Fields possesses, and the designed QB runs added a whole new aspect to Chicago’s offense.

But Fields will be tested on Sunday when he faces a dominant Cowboys defense featuring star Micah Parsons. And while Fields is among the top-three fastest quarterbacks in the NFL, Parsons declared that he’s faster than Fields.

“Yeah. I mean he knows it too,” Parsons said. “We’ve raced multiple times. We actually raced our 40 times back when he was coming out, beat him in that. It’s not even close.”

Technically, it’s true. But it is close. If we’re looking strictly at 40-yard times during each’s college pro days, Parsons clocked a 4.39 while Fields ran 4.44.

While Fields is technically faster than than Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (Hurts ran a 4.59 40 time), it’s all the same to Parsons.

“None of them are faster than me so I don’t really think that’s a problem,” he said.

The Bears offense will have their hands full against a Cowboys defense that has an NFL-best 29 sacks this season, seven of which belong to Parsons.

