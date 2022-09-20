Bear Necessities: Matt Eberflus says the passing game is a concern

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

We’re two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and the Chicago Bears have the worst passing game in the league. Heck, it was even true before both Monday Night Football matchups kicked off.

In Week 1, quarterback Justin Fields completed 8-of-17 passes for 121 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Fields attempted 17 passes in the win, but it made sense given they were playing in a monsoon.

But in clear weather conditions on Sunday night, Fields attempted just 11 passes against the Packers, where he completed seven for 70 yards and an interception.

Through two weeks, Fields has attempted just 28 passes and is averaging 95.5 passing yards per game.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked about the lack of production in the passing game over the first two weeks.

“It is a concern,” Eberflus said Monday. “We want to get better there. We want to improve. All of those things are being looked at.”

Something that’s been concerning is the lack of involvement of Chicago’s biggest playmakers receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. Mooney has two catches for 4 yards and Kmet has zero catches.

Eberflus was asked the passing game can thrive without having Mooney and Kmet involved, and he made it clear they need to get both playmakers involved.

“We need to highlight our skill,” Eberflus said. “We know that. We have good coaches…Let’s feed the guys that have skill.”

In Sunday’s loss to the Packers, the Bears ran the ball 27 times and passed the ball 11 times, which had many wondering if the team lacks confidence in Fields throwing the ball.

Eberflus said that wasn’t the case. The 11 pass attempts came as a result of the Bears run game, which totaled 180 yards on the ground.

That might’ve been the case on Sunday night, but there’s going to come a time when Chicago is going to need to air it out. So do the Bears trust Fields to throw more?

“We trust him for sure,” Eberflus said.

