Bear Necessities: Matt Eberflus praises Kyler Gordon’s growth in rookie season

Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has made a strong impression since returning to the lineup two weeks ago. He’s played his best football of the season with Chicago down a number of starters due to injury.

In the last two weeks, Gordon has accounted for three takeaways, including two interceptions and a fumble recovery. And with Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor done for the year, Gordon has embraced his new role as the de facto CB1.

“I think it’s great experience for him now that we’ve put a couple corners on IR,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “For me, it’s really good. It’s going to expand him a little bit more. You saw the outstanding interception he had. He’s going to have to use a different skillset out there, so I think to me it’s just going to help him grow.

“He’s got high energy. He’s really good at his fundamentals, his techniques, he’s getting better there, and he’s a ballhawk guy. That’s why we brought him here. He’s proven that, and he’s exciting to watch and I’m excited about the last two games for him.”

Gordon has experienced his fair share of adversity during his rookie season, which started rough when he was picked on by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, among others. But with 13 games under his belt, Gordon has really settled into his role in this defense. He’s playing with more confidence, and it’s evident in the production on the field.

“I really feel like I’m playing extremely confidently, honestly, just the way I feel,” Gordon said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “The first couple of games, me going back and forth (between outside corner and slot corner) and having a lot of stuff thrown at me, I’m just trying to be a perfectionist and get stuff done right. Once I got settled in and comfortable everything clicked. I’m just comfortable and confident really, and those two things together usually going to produce some takeaways, so I’m just gonna keep doing that and keep going up.”

