Bear Necessities: Matt Eberflus praises Kyler Gordon’s improvement

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon has had his share of rookie growing pains through his first six games in the NFL. Whether it’s getting picked on by Aaron Rodgers or being the target for any opposing offense, Gordon has been through the ringer.

After a brutal first four outings, Gordon has made noticeable improvement in the previous two contests against the Vikings and Commanders. He’s fared better in coverage and been a solid tackler.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus took time to praise Gordon’s performance against the Commanders on Thursday night, where Chicago’s top rookie total six tackles and one pass breakup.

“We know it’s a learning process with a younger player,” Eberflus said, via ChicagoBears.com. “We know they are going to go through some ups and downs and some ins and outs as you go.

“For example, Kyler Gordon, you look at the way he played last night, well, he played pretty good, didn’t he? So he’s had a couple ups and downs during the [season], but he has stayed the course with his eyes and vision forward to improve. He made a lot of nice tackles, made a lot of nice plays on the ball, and I thought he played really well.”

That’s not to say Gordon has been perfect, but he’s making the kind of progress that bodes well for his NFL future in Chicago.

