Bear Necessities: Matt Eberflus explains what makes Luke Getsy a top head coach candidate

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been discussed as a potential candidate for the upcoming head coach cycle. It’s not a surprise given the turnaround Chicago’s offense has experienced since the mini-bye week.

Getsy adapted his scheme to fit quarterback Justin Fields’ strengths, including more designed QB runs, and the results have been impressive. The Bears have averaged 31 points per game over the last month and Fields has had back-to-back historic performances.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero released his list of young coaching candidates, and Getsy made the list. Getsy was praised for helping Fields in his breakout season and producing results despite roster deficiencies.

So what exactly makes Getsy a good head coaching candidate? Bears coach Matt Eberflus had an idea.

“I would just say his intelligence,” Eberflus said, via ChicagoBears.com. “He’s very intelligent, works well with the players. He’s very flexible. He’s fun to be around. It’s a joy to come to work with him every day. He takes command of a room, which is also something you need. He’s honest and he’s loyal. He, to me, is a definite big-time candidate.

“This happened to me for four years. I understand the whole business of it. Every coordinator in the league wants to be a head coach. I also know this about Luke, his feet are where his feet are. He’s focused on the job at hand and that’s what makes him a special guy.”

Getsy interviewed for a head coach position last offseason with the Broncos. The job wound up going to Nathaniel Hackett, and Getsy joined the Bears as offensive coordinator.

But, if Chicago’s offense continues to thrive, it certainly won’t be the last opportunity for Getsy. Unfortunately, that would mean another offensive coordinator for Fields. But it’s certainly a possibility we have to consider.

Story continues

Packers offense faced dilemma with no positive outcomes vs. Titans. READ MORE ON PACKERS WIRE.

T.J. Hockenson has opened things up for the Vikings offense. READ MORE ON VIKINGS WIRE.

Tackling is the focus for the Lions defense against Saquon Barkley. READ MORE ON LIONS WIRE.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire