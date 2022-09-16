Bear Necessities: Luke Getsy says Justin Fields was ‘stone cold’ in Week 1 win

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Chicago Bears have embraced a play-to-play mentality that played a huge role in their Week 1 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Following a brutal first half for the offense, where quarterback Justin Fields completed 3-of-9 passes for 19 yards and an interception, the Bears scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half.

Fields was a huge part of the comeback victory, where he completed 5-of-8 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns for a 145.83 passer rating in the second half.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was impressed with Fields’ composure at halftime following his first-half struggles against the 49ers.

“That dude was stone cold,” Getsy said Thursday. “He was ready to go. There was no woe-is-me in that young man.”

After going down 10-0 early in the third quarter, Fields made things happen with his legs, starting with escaping the pocket and finding a wide-open Dante Pettis for a 51-yard touchdown on a scramble drill. He answered that drive with another score to Equanimeous St. Brown, and the Bears defense was able to seal the win.

Heading into a huge prime-time showdown against the Green Bay Packers, all eyes will be on Fields to see how he handles facing a talented Green Bay defense and going toe-to-toe with one of the best to ever do it in Aaron Rodgers.

But last Sunday’s performance was certainly encouraging. Even if the Bears get down early, don’t expect them to throw in the towel. Fields, and this entire team, has an opportunity to make a statement in this game with the chance to send the Packers to 0-2. What could be better than that?

