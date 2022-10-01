Bear Necessities: Luke Getsy reiterates trust in Justin Fields

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has notably struggled through the first three games of this season, and there’s been a question of trust.

It’s hard to ignore offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calling run plays on third-and-long situations after Fields tossed an interception in last week’s win. That, and head coach Matt Eberflus taking all three of his timeouts into halftime rather than let the offense try to drive downfield for a field goal before the half.

There’s also been a heavier emphasis on run plays by Getsy, which makes sense given the success of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert on the ground.

But does it also correlate to a lack of trust in Fields?

“No. No. Not at all,” Getsy said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “We do what we feel is best to help our team play a team football game, to help us win games. I give a lot of credit to guys like him and receivers and Cole. Those guys got to do so much dirty work. They would love to be just running routes, catching balls.

“But we’ve got to do what’s best across the board, how we can take advantage of matchups sometimes. And sometimes, hopefully, as we go along, it’ll be different each week. I think how we kind of view it, it has been different each week. Maybe from an outsider looking in just looking at it, it doesn’t appear that way, but it really has been. We really have approached each game plan much different.

“Like I said we put a lot on those guys. Like Justin has so much that he has to handle throughout the game plan. And he does such an unbelievable job with it. It’s been more of a crutch for me because of how much he can handle. The receivers, the same thing. We ask them to do so many different splits and alignments and assignments. They’ve been rock stars.”

When looking at this week’s matchup against the Giants, we could be in for another run-heavy game plan. New York is allowing 138.3 rushing yards per game (25th in NFL) as compared to 203.3 passing yards (10th). But fans would also like to see Fields finally improve.

Story continues

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire