Bear Necessities: The Lions respect Justin Fields’ running ability

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as a dangerous run threat that opposing defenses must contend with. Ahead of Sunday’s NFC North matchup against Detroit, it’s clear the Lions have a ton of respect for what Fields does.

Fields has always been a running threat. But, over the last three weeks, there’s been a greater emphasis on utilizing Fields’ mobility with designed QB runs.

“It feels like you’re watching a little bit of DeShaun Watson in Houston, you’re watching Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, there’s a little bit of Jalen Hurts,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said, via the Detroit News. “Just very quarterback-driven runs, guard and tackle pulls, read the end, hand it off. These (running) backs are running hard, they’re downhill, and then there’s enough of the keepers off of it. There’s enough misdirection to the receivers. And then, certainly his ability on third down, that’s where they really got Miami was, man, there’s a number of third-and-8, third-and-10, there’s an opening in there and he takes it and he’s gone. And one of them for 60-something yards. So, that’s where he’s very lethal.”

Fields has averaged 50 rushing yards per game this season, but he’s averaging 106 rushing yards over the last three weeks, which is when Luke Getsy has implemented more designed runs.

For a team like Detroit that’s struggled against mobile quarterbacks, it’s a recipe for disaster.

“For us, it’s just condensing the pocket, making sure we don’t get past the quarterback and making sure that we have rush integrity with our rush lanes, not giving up easy seams for him to run, because he’s a hell of an athlete,” Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal said. “It can be hard (to not run past the pocket) because you want to trust your ability, but you have to put the team above yourself. It really all starts in practice. We’re getting reps working on condensing the pocket and making sure these quarterbacks in practice aren’t escaping the pocket. We’re being intentional about that in practice.”

The Lions will try to accomplish what teams. haven’t been able to do in the last three weeks: Contain Justin Fields.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire