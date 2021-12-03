Bear Necessities: Kindle Vildor remains part of Chicago’s plan at cornerback

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

When the Bears took the field against the Lions on Thanksgiving, there was a noticeable change on defense with Artie Burns getting the starting nod at cornerback in Kindle Vildor’s place.

It was a move that didn’t come as much of a surprise given Vildor’s shortcomings the previous week against the Ravens, where he was responsible for two brutal mishaps, including a pass interference call and miscommunication that led to Baltimore’s game-winning touchdown.

Naturally, Vildor’s absence in last Thursday’s win was a talking point when defensive coordinator Sean Desai met with the media.

“Quite frankly, I probably should have played him more in the Detroit game,” Desai said. “The plan was to play him more from my end and coach Deshea’s, and it kind of got away, the way the game kind of flowed. That sometimes happens.”

Vildor’s struggles against the Ravens weren’t a first-time thing. As a starter opposite Jaylon Johnson, Vildor has been inconsistent and, quite frankly, a liability in the secondary.

But Vildor, a fifth-round pick, is only in his second season — the first time he’s seen the field in extended time. He’s inexperienced and going through some growing pains. The only problem is, it’s been at the expense of the defense at times.

“That’s always a tough call,” Desai said. “And that’s part of our jobs, to find that balance of taking lumps and we’ve been pretty balanced in terms of that. He’s flashed in a positive way at some points throughout the season. It’s nothing against him. It’s kind of what we felt was a necessary change as a unit — and it’s not a permanent change.”

While it might look like the Bears have given up on Vildor, that’s not the case.

“Kindle is not a non-starter,” Desai said. “He’s still part of our plans and we’re going to continue to develop him that way.”

Story continues

