Bear Necessities: Justin Fields taking it easy on sore legs in practice

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s best run threats. He’s racked up 325 rushing yards over the last two games, leading Chicago’s top-ranked rushing attack.

Following last Sunday’s loss to the Lions, Fields explained that he was hurting. Not because of any hits he took. But because he’d just ran for 147 yards, eclipsing the 145-yard mark for the second consecutive week. Safe to say, his legs were a little sore.

“It’s just the running,” he said. “My legs just felt heavy after the game. The guys on the strength staff said that my load has been pretty high, so just been doing a little bit of tapering back this week in practice.”

As a result, Fields has been taking it easier in practice this week so that he can be refreshed for Sunday’s game, where he’ll take on his hometown Falcons.

“I get that conditioning, extra work during the game, and then recover during the week and get my body ready to go on Sunday,” he said.

“[I’m] just making sure I’m getting as much treatment as I can during the week, doing whatever I can, maybe tapering back. The quarterbacks will run a gasser or two during practice, so I probably won’t do that today just to save my legs for the game this upcoming Sunday.”

